Oarsome effort ... St Kevin's College rower Hannah Cunningham competes in the South Island secondary schools regatta on Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend. PHOTO: ROWING CELEBRATION

St Kevin’s College rowers led the Oamaru charge at the South Island secondary schools regatta on Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend.

The school qualified for five A finals, claiming two silver medals.

Hannah Cunningham celebrated the best result in her fledgling career when she finished second in the girls under-16 single sculls.

Cunningham won her heat, holding off Cromwell College sculler Jordyn Robinson by .16sec in a thriller, then gave it everything she had in the final to place second behind Southland Girls’ High School rower Shakira Mirfin.

Peerless … Connie Metcalfe (left) and Gemma Dowling compete in the pair. PHOTO: ROWING CELEBRATION

Fellow St Kevin’s rowers Connie Metcalfe and Gemma Dowling matched that with silver in the girls under-18 novice double sculls.

Metcalfe and Dowling won their heat by nearly 8sec, and pushed a strong Timaru Girls’ High School crew all the way in the final.

Logan Docherty was fifth in the boys under-17 single sculls after placing second in his heat.

Sophie Brien, Rylee Bell, Froukje Edzes, Caitlin McCoy and cox River Cunningham were sixth in the girls under-18 coxed four, and Brien and Bell were seventh in the girls under-18 pair, dropping their best time by 10sec.

Girls coach Mike Lawrence said Sophie Linares and Yneke Edzes performed “exceptionally” in their first regatta together to win the under-15 double sculls B final.

The pick of the Waitaki Boys’ High School rowers was Dylan Edwards, who was third in the B final of the boys under-16 single sculls.

All eyes are now on the Maadi Cup, the elite national schools regatta which starts on Lake Ruataniwha on March 19.

