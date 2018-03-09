St Kevin’s College rowers led the Oamaru charge at the South Island secondary schools regatta on Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend.

The school qualified for five A finals, claiming two silver medals.

Hannah Cunningham celebrated the best result in her fledgling career when she finished second in the girls under-16 single sculls.

Cunningham won her heat, holding off Cromwell College sculler Jordyn Robinson by .16sec in a thriller, then gave it everything she had in the final to place second behind Southland Girls’ High School rower Shakira Mirfin.

Fellow St Kevin’s rowers Connie Metcalfe and Gemma Dowling matched that with silver in the girls under-18 novice double sculls.

Metcalfe and Dowling won their heat by nearly 8sec, and pushed a strong Timaru Girls’ High School crew all the way in the final.

Logan Docherty was fifth in the boys under-17 single sculls after placing second in his heat.

Sophie Brien, Rylee Bell, Froukje Edzes, Caitlin McCoy and cox River Cunningham were sixth in the girls under-18 coxed four, and Brien and Bell were seventh in the girls under-18 pair, dropping their best time by 10sec.

Girls coach Mike Lawrence said Sophie Linares and Yneke Edzes performed “exceptionally” in their first regatta together to win the under-15 double sculls B final.

The pick of the Waitaki Boys’ High School rowers was Dylan Edwards, who was third in the B final of the boys under-16 single sculls.

All eyes are now on the Maadi Cup, the elite national schools regatta which starts on Lake Ruataniwha on March 19.