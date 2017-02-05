Oamaru’s star crew was forced to settle for bronze at the South Island championships on Lake Ruataniwha at the weekend after battling illness.

The men’s club coxless quad of James Scott, Jared Brenssell, Charlie Wallis and Angus Harper was a hot tip for gold but had to settle for a bronze medal, finishing 4sec behind an Avon crew in the A final.

A significant factor in the performance was a nasty virus that affected the performance of Scott and Wallis.

“They were pretty crook,” Oamaru coach Owen Gould said.

“When you’re pushing them reasonably hard, they can be a bit susceptible to 24-hour bugs and things like that.

“If you’re not 100%, you can get away with one or two races, but when you’re pushing into the third or the fourth, there’s an effect there.”

Scott and Brenssell also had to be satisfied with bronze in the men’s under-19 double, finishing barely 1sec behind the winning crew from Nelson, while Scott claimed a third bronze in the under-19 single scull.

Rising star Francesca Yanzick produced another outstanding performance, reaching the A final of the open women’s single scull, claiming bronze in the club single, and joining Georgia Oakes, Sophie Brien and cox Jessica Mulligan in a composite club eight that won silver.

“Fran was absolutely awesome again,” Gould said.

“She’s got a big motor in there, and she has been quite amazing. In the club single, she actually led all the way bar the last 50m, and just 1sec separated first from third.”

Rounding off a successful weekend, the Oamaru women’s novice double of Roshinia Crow and Chelsea Breading won a silver medal.

Gould had no complaints with the medal haul as his rowers prepare for the national championships on Lake Karapiro starting on February 14.

“A couple, at least, could have been gold. But we’ve been doing extra races because we’ve been so short of racing. So a couple of events, our guys only had 40 minutes between races, which makes it hard.”

Rowers were delighted to cram in a full day’s racing in perfect conditions on Saturday, but poor conditions on Sunday forced finals to be reduced to 1km.

Oamaru Rowing Club squad for the New Zealand regatta: James Scott, Jared Brenssell, Charlie Wallis, Angus Harper, Jessica Mulligan, Francesca Yanzick, Georgia Oakes, Sophie Brien, Max Smith, Logan Docherty, Rylee Bell, Laura Preston.