Steven Adams basketball camp an opportunity

Not many high school basketballers can say they were assisted by Steven Adams.

But when Adams drove to the basket and found Jack Andrew (17) free, the St Kevin’s College pupil drilled his shot.

Andrew was in Christchurch during the last week of the school holidays taking part in the Steven Adams High School Invitational – a basketball camp set up by the NBA star to help other young New Zealand basketballers to follow in his footsteps.

The camp saw 48 of the country’s best male and female secondary school basketballers gather for the week.

As well as basketball drills, the camp involved schoolwork and motivational speakers to demonstrate what was required to get into the United States college system.

Adams was also in attendance, as was former Tall Black Kirk Penny and Victoria Cross recipient Willie Apiata.

“The intensity of the training sessions were at a much higher level than I have previously experienced with some of the best coaches in NZ working with us,” Andrew said.

“The off court sessions were just as intense, the main focus was to build character and learn what it takes to get to college in the States outside of basketball.”

Andrew said he was “extremely grateful” to be given the opportunity.

“It was an awesome experience and I embraced all the challenges presented to me.

“I met many people and have made some good friendships with like minded students.”