The Oamaru Phoenix Bowling Club’s Easter 7000 tournament attracted a strong field this year.

From April 15 to 17, about 22 teams from Canterbury, Ashburton, Otematata, Kurow, Palmerston and Oamaru took part in the fours event.

Oamaru Phoenix Bowling Club secretary Prem Nath said he was rapt with the turnout for the tournament, only down two teams compared with last year’s event, and very grateful for the tournament’s sponsors and community support for the event.

‘‘We’re very please at it still going [ahead] with Covid and everything,’’ Nath said.

Darfield Bowling Club member Robert Shorter has been travelling from Christchurch to the annual three-day tournament for the past seven years.

He first found out about the tournament through friends Mike and Mary Burke, who had family members who were life members of the Oamaru club.

And once Shorter started playing in the tournament, he never stopped.

‘‘We [my team] come for the enjoyment. It’s the company,’’ Shorter said.

While he had never made the final, Shorter said the hospitality from the club, and the competition made it fun. It was the only Oamaru bowls tournament he played in.

‘‘They look after us.’’

This year’s tournament, played in perfect conditions, was won by Allenton Bowling Club’s Graeme Bishop, Bruce Harper, Murray Smallridge and Dean Benson, of Ashburton.