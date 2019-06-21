It was a game of two halves for the Tainui men’s hockey team, who clashed with Temuka in Oamaru on Saturday.

Down 0-3 at halftime, Tainui responded with five goals in the second spell to come away with the win 5-3.

Tainui coach Jared Ovens said his team did not deserve to be down by three goals at halftime, after controlling most of the possession.

“It was just the way it went, they hit us on the counter and scored three goals,” he said.

“Everyone played really well, we are starting to hit our straps.”

Josh Dalziel got a hat-trick in a clinical performance, while Nick Dalziel and Michael Bolton chipped in with a goal each.

Bolton was a rock in the midfield for Tainui, while Tom Wouters also had a good game.

Tainui sits fourth in the South Canterbury men’s competition and is starting to find form at the right time of the season.

Tainui travels to Timaru tomorrow to play the Northern Hearts at 4.20pm.