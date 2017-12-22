Strong team for Game

A strong team of about 20 young athletes will fly the flag for North Otago at the upcoming South Island Colgate Games in Timaru.

Being held at Aorangi Park between January 12 and 14, the competition is for athletes aged between 7 and 14.

North Otago Harrier and Athletics Club president Jeff Spillane said North Otago’s competitors had been training hard at Centennial Park.

While medals were hard to come by at the massive event, he was quietly confident the team would achieve podium finishes.

“I would like to think so. We didn’t come back with any medals last time, but there are a couple of medal prospects. They are a good group of kids and they’re training really well, but the South Island games are tough.

“With a bit of luck we’ll get a few results go our way, but we could just as easily come home with no medals.”

He said this year’s squad had “more depth and quality” than previous years’.

One top medal prospect was Waitaki Girls’ High School sprinter Briar Johnson (13), who clocked 13.42sec to win the girls under-14 100m sprint at the Aoraki secondary schools championships in March.

She improved that time at the South Island championships in April, finishing second in her under-14 final in 13.09sec.

Other leading prospects included Stanley McClure in the 100m, 200m and long jump, and Jacob Robinson in the 100m, 200m, discus and long jump.

Jacob (10) won seven gold medals at the Otago championships in Dunedin in March, dominating the boys 10 year grade in the 100m, 200m, 1500m, long jump, shot put, discus and 1200m walk, while also adding bronze in the 800m.

Stanley (12) won the 100m, 200m and long jump in the boys 12 years category at the same event.

Spillane said the squad’s four 4x100m relay teams and two medley relay teams were also exciting prospects.

The Games are expected to attract more than 3000 athletes.