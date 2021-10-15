Football Waitaki’s representative boys have brought home the bronze.

The 14th and 15th grade team placed third at the Night’n Day Community Tournament in Dunedin last week, and came very close to making the final.

Waitaki had a massive 8-2 win against Gore, and backed it up with a 6-0 win against Central. The team nearly took the spoils against two Dunedin teams too. Waitaki produced a very tense nil-all draw against Northern – who went on to win the tournament – and then fell short against Green Island, 1-0.

However to finish off the tournament, Waitaki beat Gore again, 5-0, to take third place.

Team supporter and mother Teena Williamson said the players should be proud of their efforts, up against some tough competition.

“They went well. They worked really well together, a few of the boys have played together for a while now,” Williamson said.

There were further reasons to celebrate, as “stand-out” player Blake White received the tournament’s golden boot, alongside Green Island’s Liam Prent, for scoring eight goals at the tournament.