The Waitaki Wahine’s season has ended.

The team bowed out of the Otago women’s competition after the semifinals last weekend, losing to frontrunner Otago University 89-12.

Coach William Guyton said the team struggled for player numbers when the season resumed post-lockdown.

The side had a record of three losses and one win this season.

“There were a few girls who have never played before that came on the scene,” Guyton said.

“We had 10 or 12 really good girls who were committed, but then you get a couple of injuries and it gets tough.”

Despite the team’s struggles of the season, the girls were “outstanding” to coach, he said.

“They were all keen to learn. You change a few things and they just get on and do it.”

Young lock Katana Perkins took a massive step forwards this year and showed great potential, Guyton said.

Morgan Henderson and Cheyenne Cunningham had again been impressive, and were rewarded with selection for the Otago Spirit.

“They were outstanding, you can’t go past those two,” Guyton said.

The next generation of Wahine players get their chance to shine tonight and next Friday, when the North Otago Rugby Union holds girls’ rugby nights. The girls’ nights are at Whitestone Contracting Stadium from 4pm to 5pm and will lead into a mini tournament in Timaru on August 23.

The age grades are under-11 and under-13. Girls need to be at least nine years old to play, but do not need to have experience.