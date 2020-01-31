Whether it is pushing tin around in the gym or running over mountains, Glen Sturgess is one of the fittest men in Oamaru. The personal trainer talks to Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about working out, rugby and taking on the Coast to Coast.

Q How did you get into personal training?

I have been a personal trainer for 10 years, which has taken me all over New Zealand and overseas. I had always been into my fitness and sport, so I chased a career that helps people, and a job that would never feel like work. Every morning I look forward to the day ahead, the people I work with and a day that is not always the same as the last.

Q Is this a busy time of year for people trying to follow up on those New Year’s resolutions?

It definitely starts to become busy at this time of year. Most people have relaxed over the past six weeks and have set new goals for the year, so you get a real mix of people coming to see you.

Q What do you enjoy about your job?

There are so many different aspects that make my job so much fun. I guess the one thing is seeing people achieve things they never thought were possible. The look of achievement and satisfaction when people look at how far they have come is massive. No matter what goals people have, whether it’s based around performance, general health and wellbeing or body metrics, it is always amazing to be part of that journey.

Q Tell me about Body MechaniX.

Body MechaniX is my own personal business specialising in the strength and conditioning of athletes, online personal training and programming, and group fitness. I have been based out of Snap Fitness Oamaru and Snap Fitness Timaru for the past 12 months. I also have clients all around the world using my online training platform.

Q After doing the Coast to Coast last year with your brother Sam, I hear you are doing it solo this year. Was Sam slowing you down?

To his credit, he is not designed for long distances and did extremely well last year. But put it this way, I would be very surprised if I am slower this year.

Q How much training do you have to do for the Coast to Coast?

It all depends on how competitive you want to be. There are people from all walks of life doing it these days as a bucket-list event, but it is no easy race. You want to be confident on your feet in rough terrain as well as having confidence paddling through the Waimakariri gorge in a multisport boat. Personally, I have been getting out at least three times a week working on each of the disciplines, cycling, running and kayaking. I have also ticked off a lead-up few races to make sure I am where I want to be and competitive come race day.

Q What are your predictions for rugby this year? How is Valley shaping up?

It is hard to say. I have heard teams have been getting stuck in to training early, which is great to hear. I have also heard that Athies has been getting some good numbers too, which is always great for the competitiveness of the local comp. I have been taking a speed, agility and conditioning session on a Thursday night for any interested club players and the level of fitness from some players has been impressive.

As for Valley, the boys are firing on all cylinders out at my gym set-up at Enfield. I believe it is going to be an exciting competition this year and am looking forward to getting stuck in myself.