North Otago pupils took home a swag of prizes from the Aoraki Secondary School Sports Awards, which were held in Timaru last Friday.

Waitaki Boys’ High School, Waitaki Girls’ High School and St Kevin’s College won 22 awards between them on the night that celebrates the top young sports people in the Aoraki region.

The 15 awards won by Waitaki Boys’ went to Grayson Morton (badminton); Scott Kitto (basketball, student contribution to sport); Taine Stirling (bowls); Zac Schofield (boxing); Jacob Takuira-Mita (fencing); Harry Wilde (Ki o Rahi); Luke Hayman (mountain biking); Will Plunket (sailing); Robbie Kinnaird (smallbore rifle shooting); Connor Bolitho (squash); Connor Lough (touch); Tevita Katoa (volleyball); Stuart Beattie (Western horse riding); and Ray Boswell (staff contribution to sport).

Five awards were presented to Waitaki Girls’ High School pupils: Simone Hamilton (badminton); Jordon Cunningham (hockey); Taneisha Fifita (netball); Jasmine Hunter (touch); and Shania Kohinga (referee/umpire of the year).

Caitlin Middlemiss (gymsports) and Clark Ewing (trapshooting) came home with awards for St Kevin’s College.