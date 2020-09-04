The Oamaru Rowing Club is well represented in this year’s Otago Interprovincial Team.

Oamaru rowers Mark Taylor and Logan Docherty, who are also New Zealand representatives, will row in the senior men’s division, while April Linares-Fontona (15) and Aaron Maxwell (17) have been named in the under-20 team.

They will compete at Ruataniwha against squads from Southland and Canterbury on October 3.

Aaron, who is in year 12 at St Kevin’s College, was surprised to learn of his selection.

“I was super shocked, but stoked,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity, but I’m also nervous because it is a lot of people I haven’t met or rowed with.”

He started rowing two years ago, as a way to get fit for basketball, and said he enjoyed pushing himself to his limits on the water.

“I enjoy getting out on the water, away from school and everything else going on.

“During [the races] it’s a lot of pain and it’s really hard but the feeling afterwards is really good.”

Having Taylor and Docherty rowing out of the Oamaru Rowing Club and also for New Zealand provided plenty of inspiration, he said.

Oamaru Rowing Club secretary Carmen Brenssell said it was exciting for the club to have four rowers in the Otago squad.

At present, the club had about 18 rowers in training, but Brenssell hoped to recruit more through an open day at the Oamaru Harbour on Sunday. It starts at 10am.

“It’s a great day to come down and have a go,” she said.

“[Parents] can come and ask questions about it, because it is a pretty unknown sport to new people.

“It would be great if we got more year 9s and year 10s.”