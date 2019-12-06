For Adam Wicks, life is too short to not be racing a motorcycle at almost 200km/h.

After a 25-year hiatus from the sport, Wicks (59) reignited his career last year after a health scare.

That decision was vindicated when he won the Superbike Class at the Mike Pero Southern Classic at Levels Raceway last weekend.

Riding his 1996 Suzuki G6R-750, Wicks finished with three firsts and a second in the four-race series to claim the title.

“A couple of years ago I was in hospital, and a couple of guys with me, and the outlook for them wasn’t to good, so I said to my missus ‘I need to go and do s—t that I enjoy,” Wicks said.

“Twenty-five years is a long time to not race a bike around a racetrack, but I thought well have a go’.

“I honestly didn’t think I’d get back to where I was 25 years ago, [but] my lap times are not that far off what I did when I was 30.

“I enjoy it, it makes you appreciate life a bit more, I think you’ve got to.”

Saturday’s race provided a moment of reflection for Wicks.

“I had a bit of a tear in my eye in the last lap of the last race, I never thought I’d win anything again.”

Wicks only races about every three months now, so he was unsure when he would next be lined up at start line.

“I love it at the moment . I just go day-by-day at this stage.

“It’s not a big deal, it’s not like New Zealand Superbike Championships or anything like that, but for us old guys to get out there and have a bash .. I think it’s pretty neat.”