If there was ever a case of the one that got away, Tainui’s most recent result must surely be it.

The Oamaru club might have lost 5-4 to Northern Hearts in Timaru last Saturday in the semifinals of the South Canterbury premier men’s hockey competition, but that does not mean the season is over.

The side will take on Wakanui in Timaru on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the plate final next week.

Tainui player-coach Jared Ovens said his side had its chances against the Timaru club, but was unable to make the most of them.

“We did play pretty well. We went down by a couple of goals early on but fought back .. probably a bit of a lapse on defence let them score right on half time, which was probably a bit unfair on us. I think we probably should have gone in at the half leading. We just didn’t convert our chances.

“We let them get a couple of goals up in the second half and in the end we fought back to be within a goal but we just couldn’t quite get that last one to draw it.”

Josh Dalziel scored two goals for Tainui, while Greg Webster and Jim Keown each added one.

Tainui was now focused on Wakanui, a side it beat convincingly 4-1 the last time they met on August 5.

“I think we just do what we did when we beat them last time. They got a bit rattled last time,” Ovens said.

“Our basic skills were working at 100% so if we keep doing that and playing for that 80 minutes, we should be able to out them away again.”

Tainui B picked up a hard-earned 1-0 win over Excelsior in its second division minor semi final in Oamaru on Saturday, with Scott McClea’s goal sending his side though to a playoff against Cambridge F Troop in Timaru. The winner will advance to next week’s final, to be played in Timaru.