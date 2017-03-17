Tainui returns to turf for first season game

The Tainui hockey team has its first chance to see some action on the turf this weekend.

A team has two games at the annual Toast Cup pre-season tournament in Dunedin tomorrow.

The Oamaru club plays Taieri at 11am, Kings United at 3pm and University Black at 5pm in what should be a decent tune-up for the start of the South Canterbury club competition.

Tainui’s first game of the club season is on April 22.

The side had a good crack at winning the South Canterbury title last season but was pipped 2-1 by Wakanui Blue in a playoff game.