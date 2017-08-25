A disastrous Saturday in Timaru for both Tainui teams has ended their respective hockey seasons on a disappointing note.

Oamaru-based club Tainui was thrashed 8-1 by Wakanui in the plate semifinal of the South Canterbury premier men’s competition, a result down to the fact the side had only 10 fit players on the field.

Tainui player-coach Jared Ovens said being unable to field a full 11 meant the side went into the clash down on self-belief, which showed on the turf.

“I think it went wrong before the whistle even started. We only went up with 10 players .. a lot of the mentality of people was that it’s going to be too tough for us and I think we may have lost it before the game had even started.

“Once again we had some key players out through illness and injury and all that stuff.”

Despite putting up a good fight for a short time, in the end the numbers were always going to be against Tainui.

“We did manage to hold them out for 25 minutes, but once they got that first goal the floodgates really just opened up,” Ovens said.

Tainui’s goal came through Nick Dalziel.

It was a clash Tainui would likely have won had it been able to field a full-strength team, given the fact it defeated Wakanui 4-1 when the sides met on August 5.

Ovens said the loss was the story of Tainui’s season – frustrating.

“It’s been very frustrating,” he said when summing up Tainui’s 2017 campaign.

“We played well in patches but we couldn’t put it together on a consistent basis. It was pretty frustrating.”

Tainui B lost in similar fashion to Cambridge F Troop 6-1 in its championship semifinal.