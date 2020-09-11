Danyon Ashcroft’s talent on the basketball court this season has been recognised at a South Island level.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School year 12 pupil has been selected to play in an All-Stars Game in November alongside, and against, some of the best secondary school players in the South Island.

He has been named in a 25-player squad which will be split into two teams for the one-off NBA-style game in Christchurch.

For Danyon (16), selection came as “a complete surprise”.

“I’m a bit nervous, but it’s a wee while away,” he said.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School “team-first” ethos had been key to its successful season, and to his selection, he said. At present, Waitaki Boys’ is second in the Otago-Southland competition standings.

“Without the teammates and [coach] Ian [Cathcart], I wouldn’t have made it – not all the credit goes to me,” he said.

“We talk about good habits; it’s not all about the basketball.”

The 1.87m tall teenager plays forward for Waitaki Boys’ and Cathcart said his calmness and consistency on and off court were some of his best attributes.

“His bad game’s about 15 points and 10 rebounds,” Cathcart said.

“He is just a great kid – humble, well-mannered and does what he needs to do.

“He is one of those players who always has time, he is never rushed.”

As a year 12 pupil, Danyon still has another year left at school. After that, he hopes to secure a basketball college scholarship in the United States.