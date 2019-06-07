With the first round almost done, Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson catches up with North Otago premier grade netball coaches and players to reflect on the season so far.
VALLEY GOLD
Position: First
Coach: Rihi Schultz
The good: “Having the same team has made it easy to build on last year. We all know each other really well and are good mates.”
Going forward: “We are looking at setting goals and play a bit more plan-focused as things get tougher.”
Star players: Petra Aspros (WA), Sarah Newlands (Defence).
WAITAKI GIRLS’ WILDFIRE
Position: Second
Coach: Steve Ross
The good: “Connections are getting better and we are starting to trust each other.”
Going forward: “We have to play with more control and patience with the ball.”
Star players: Brylee Milmine (GS), Madeline Mansfield (GA) and Molly Hurst (WA).
MAHENO
Position: Third
Coach: Carmen Brensell
The good: “We have started to up the intensity. Last weekend was the first game we have found our full court connection.”
Going forward: “We haven’t had our full team available for most of the games and then we have had some injuries, so we are waiting to hear back on those.”
Star players: Shannon Vince (GS), captain Kat Kawau (C) and Mel Smith (GD).
WAITAKI GIRLS’ LIGHTNING STRIKE
Position: Fourth
Coach: Steve Ross
The good: “We are consistent and will topple someone. Taneisha Fifita will be returning from injury soon, which will be big.”
Going forward: “Have more patience getting the ball to the edge of the shooting circle.”
Star players: Megan Creedy (GK), Laura Dunshea (C), Maikale Fifita (Midcourt) and Losa Fifita (GS).
ST KEVIN’S COLLEGE A
Position: Fifth
Coach: Rachel Fowler
The good: “It is quite a young team and the girls have adapted well to the 1.1 grade. We are improving as a unit.”
Going forward: “Keep building on the teamwork and communication.”
Star players: Tegan Souness (GA) and Annie Metcalfe (GS)
KUROW
Position: Sixth
Coach: Anna Haugh
The good: “The team is gelling well. We only lost to Valley Gold by three goals in a game we weren’t expected to win, so that was exciting, to push them.”
Going forward: “Put the ball in the hoop. We just need to play our game. It is feeling good at the moment.”
Star players: Rebecca Stark (C) and Steph Voice (D).
VALLEY SILVER
Position: Seventh
Coach: Rihi Schultz
The good: “We started with a hiss and a roar, and are showing we can win quarters against every team.”
Going forward: “Find the consistency and flow to win all the quarters, rather than just one or two a game.”
Star players: Taireri Grant (GA) and Grace Firman (WD).
ATHLETIC
Position: Eighth
Coach: Tina Williamson
The good: From player Mel Lewis: “Getting some younger players playing well and taking the step up to the 1.1 grade. We are having fun.”
Going forward: “Need to start believing in ourselves and playing as one unit.”
Star players: Blayze Tisdall (C), Chantal Robertson (GK).