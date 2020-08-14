Teamwork made the dream work for the Meadowbank under-13 football team which won the Green Island seven-a-side tournament on August 2.

Coach Chris Lynch said he was most proud of the way his young players worked hard for each other.

“They trusted each other and played as a team instead of individuals,” Lynch said.

“They were able to spread out and cover the space, they knew what they had to do and did it.”

The final against Caversham came down to the wire, as each team had to drop a player for each minute of extra time.

There were only three outfield players left when Angelo Bush scored the winner and broke the 0-0 deadlock.

The next big target for the Meadowbank under-13 team is a Football South club-based community tournament at the end of September.

Meadowbank will compete in the first division, which would be a good test, he said.

“We will give it a shot and see how we go.

“If we do any good – great. And if we don’t, it’s experience for everyone.”

The Oamaru junior football season will conclude with a festival day at Awamoa Park on August 29, from 9.30am to 1.30pm.