It has been too long since this column – and that marvellous rhyming label – have appeared in these pages.

The initial plan, when we relaunched the Oamaru Mail as a weekly back in . . . ye gods . . . September 2015, was to write a weekly sports column full of bits and pieces, like I had done for the Otago Daily Times for nearly 10 years.

But it quickly became apparent that (a) I was too busy, and (b) there was too much good local sport happening to waste precious space on the ramblings of this idiot.

Partly because it is a quiet time of year, and partly because I miss rambling, I am bringing Meiks Speaks back. But I’m not promising the column will appear consistently.

AUDIENCE WITH THE KING

An Otago basketball great is in Oamaru this weekend.

The legendary Leonard King is running a coaching session at the Rec Centre from 3pm to 6pm on Sunday.

“LK” is the greatest player in the history of the now-defunct Otago Nuggets, and he went on to play for the North Otago Penguins. (Bring back the Penguins, Mr B!)

He is now the high performance manager for Basketball New Zealand after some years based in Australia.

PLENTY OF CONTENDERS

It shouldn’t be long till the finalists for the Waitaki Sports Awards are announced.

I’m no longer a member of the judging panel but I have seen the full list of nominations and I can tell you it is extremely impressive.

Forgive me if this sounds like a broken record but there are some phenomenally talented youngsters in the North Otago sporting community.

SENIORS ON TOUR

One of North Otago sport’s power couples have been having a whale of a time in one of the sporting capitals of the world.

Netball legend Deidre Senior and rugby-cricket identity Roly Senior have just returned from a trip to Melbourne with their two kids.

The Seniors took in a couple of Big Bash cricket games, an ODI, a tour of the hallowed MCG and some Australian Open tennis in court-melting temperatures, and sent Meiks Speaks some photos.

CRICKETING KIDS

North Otago cricketers have been making useful contributions to the Otago side at the New Zealand under-17 tournament.

Tom Dempster top-scored with 28 against Auckland and smashed a quick 36 against ND, while Mason James led the bowling attack with three wickets against ND, two against Wellington and two against Canterbury.

Sadly, Otago lost six straight games at the tournament.

SOMETHING TO THINK ABOUT

They’re reporting football superstar Alexis Sanchez is on wages of 350,000 quid (NZ$670,000) a WEEK now that he has joined Manchester United.

That’s 16.8 million quid ($NZ32 million)) a year. Phew. Enough to fund sport in a place like North Otago for, hmm, 5000 years?

PLEASE HELP

This column will only survive if you contribute to it.

Email me your thoughts, your snippets, your photos and your suggestions.

HALLELUJAH

The Black Caps just keep on rolling. Bring on Australia.

GOD HELP ME

The New England Patriots are back in the Super Bowl.

Ugh.

