Third place likely for North Otago after loss

North Otago put up a decent fight but ran out of steam in its latest game in the Otago premier women’s rugby competition. A 33-12 loss to Otago University at Logan Park on Saturday means North Otago is likely to finish third after the round robin.

Patsy Ford scored the opening try for the visiting side in wet and muddy conditions at the north Dunedin ground, but University held a 14-7 lead at halftime.

Merrit Blair added a second try for North Otago in the second half but University showed its strength and class to close out a bonus-point win.

North Otago had a frustrating week with depleted numbers at Tuesday training and nowhere to train on Thursday due to weather conditions, manager Skippy Bloxsom said.

North Otago is at home to Southern this weekend, hoping to gain some confidence and momentum before the playoffs.