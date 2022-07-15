The Oamaru Club’s indoor bowls team has doubled its success.

Vic Randell, Mike Howard and Neil Gilbert won the triples at the Clubs New Zealand Men’s Indoor Bowls Competition in Whanganui, last month.

Along with Oamaru Club player Norm Robertson, the group also won the national indoor bowls trophy for most points and being the most consistent at the tournament. Each game won — across singles, pairs, triples, and fours — counted for two points.

Gilbert placed in the last eight in the singles, Robertson and Howard were in the last 16 for the pairs and, in the fours, the team was in the last 16.

Gilbert said it was thrilling to get the most consistent club and bring the trophy to Oamaru for the first time.

‘‘It’s just a very hard one to do,’’ he said.

Gilbert, Howard, Robertson, and loan Whanganui player Ian Arnel won the fours competition last year. Gilbert and Howard were rapt to win the triples with Randell this year.

The match was all square against St Johns Bowling Club, from Whanganui, at the last end when Oamaru secured the shot to win 7›6.

‘‘It was a very good final,’’ Gilbert said.

Howard said the team ‘‘all just gelled on the day and did our bit’’.

Oamaru last won the triples in 2007 — Howard and Randell were also part of that team.