Sport Waimate’s triathlon and duathlon is back this year to test Waimate’s athletes.

Sport Waimate co-ordinator Raewyn Williams said the event was about everyone “giving it a go”.

The events were open to people of all ages, and all ability levels, Mrs Williams said.

The triathlon and duathlon is Sport Waimate’s major fundraising event to raise money for Kiwisports at Waimate primary schools.

Kiwisports runs an in-school programme that aims to increase the number of children playing sport, and increase their skills.

“We have a wide range of sports, which is great because it gives children a chance to find one that is for them,” Mrs Williams said.

“Often we find strengths in children which wouldn’t have necessarily been recognised before.”

Mrs Williams said the construction of the Waimate Events Centre had been a major boon for the group, as it was capable of holding more than 200 children.

The triathlon and duathlon will be held at Boland Park on Sunday at noon.

Entrants can compete individually or in teams.

Register online at www.sporty.co.nz/sportwaimate or enter on the day.