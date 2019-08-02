Meadowbank United is just a win away from sealing the South Canterbury second division title.

Even a draw would do.

Meadowbank United plays the West End Mountainview Reserves this Saturday at Mountainview High School, in Timaru. On 32 points, second-placed West End is just three points behind the Oamaru-based team, on 35.

Three points are awarded for a win and one for a draw. If West End wins on Saturday, its superior goal difference will mean it takes the title.

“It is a huge game – it doesn’t normally happen like that in a league,” Meadowbank United coach Logan Van Rooy said.

United has form going into the game. It beat Thistle AFC 10-0 last week.

“It is probably the best we have ever played, so we will stick with the same line-up and formations.”

West End has a tall defensive line-up, so United will try to keep the ball on the ground and use its quick forwards, Van Rooy said.

United has been functioning well as a team and has not conceded a goal for three weeks.

Meadowbank Masters is seventh, but leading the bottom five of the second division, on 12 points.

St Kevin’s College first XI is 10th, on six points.