Last Friday, Reece Curle played his 100th senior game for Oamaru Cricket Club. He chats to Oamaru Mail reporter Gus Patterson about reaching the milestone.

Q A hundred games of cricket is a lot of time spent under the sun. What are some of the highlights?

Yes, many enjoyable hours under the sun. The biggest highlight for me was winning the Borton Cup in 2018. In my early years in the seniors, Oamaru was really struggling. Going from that to winning the trophy was huge.

Q Talk us through your first game.

Wow, that is a few years back now. I can’t really say I can remember too much of it. But I do remember I found it a huge step up from second grade.

Q Has much changed since then?

There have been some huge changes since then, just about a whole team. There is only one other current player who was playing when I made my debut in the team. We developed from struggling for numbers to having to select a team each week.

Q What’s the feeling in the Oamaru Cricket Club camp this year?

Positive. We are taking it game by game, looking to defend our title.

Q Did you do anything special for your 100th game?

Unfortunately not. But I will celebrate with the boys in due course.

Q I hear you are a handy squash player too complement each other?

Ha ha, yes I am also a squash player. But no, I do not think they do; I just play for the enjoyment

Q What else keeps you busy on the weekends?

With all my sports there is not usually time for much else, but my two young kids would be the other part of my weekends.

Q What do you do for a living?

I work as an apprentice carpenter for Crosscut Construction

Q What’s your favourite spot in Waitaki?

For me, the Waitaki lakes. I like a good bit of boating and fishing.