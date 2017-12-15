Like father, like son.

Veteran Valley cricketer Andrew Harding (46) set the scene for a rare family achievement a month ago when he cracked an unbeaten 115 against Union.

At the weekend, son Thomas joined the party.

The 17-year-old Otago Boys’ High School pupil smashed 119 in the Dick Hunt Trophy game against Albion at Weston.

Thomas, fresh off competing at the New Zealand schools tournament with the Otago Boys’ First XI, hit 14 fours and three sixes in his wonderful innings to guide Valley to 238.

Hamish Loe was the next best contributor with a rapid unbeaten 42, while Sam Fleming and Dylan Winter each grabbed two wickets for Albion.

In reply, Stephen Halliwell gave Albion a super start with a rollicking 62.

Six of Halliwell’s first seven scoring shots were boundaries, and he had the Mungers on track before he was bowled by Reuben Simpson.

Jonty Naylor (41), Winter (29) and Fleming (27) played nice cameos but Albion fell 19 runs short.

At King George Park, Sam Bastin continued his run of good form with a sparkling 87 in Union’s 64-run win over Oamaru.

Bastin faced just 78 balls, smacking 11 boundaries and combining in a 126-run partnership for the third wicket with Blake James, who played a solid supporting role before striking some late blows on his way to 62.

Union finished on 228 for eight off 45 overs, held in check by an excellent bowling performance from Nick Johnston, who snared five for 33 off nine overs.

The Oamaru chase was promising in patches but one of Johnston (32), Matt Brien (24) or Matt Murphy (22) would have needed to push on if the target was to be achieved.

Oamaru fell for 164 in the 32nd over. James and Hayden Creedy each had two wickets for Union.

North Otago has again punched above its weight in terms of selection into full Otago representative cricket teams.

Nathan Smith (Volts) and Amber Cunningham (Sparks, Otago under-21, Otago schools) have set the standard, and Francois Mostert has been involved with the Otago A team.

Scott Kitto and Llew Johnson were part of the Otago team that played at the New Zealand under-19 tournament last week, and Mason James, Tom Webster and George Bell are part of the Otago under-17 squad.

Three North Otago players – Molly Loe, Alice Petrie and River Cunningham – are in the Otago under-15 team.

The North Otago under-15 team is heading to Alexandra for a regional tournament next week.

The team is: Lachlan Brookes, Aaron Maxwell, Quinn Wardle, Oscar Anderson, George Taylor, Harry Murphy, Blake Martin, Molly Loe, Isaac Clunie, Liam Direen, Logan Taylor and Jack Cameron.