Trophy ceremony marks the end of summer season

Champion . . . Gus Leckie (9) holds his trophy for winning the under-12 category. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mountain Biking North Otago’s summer and autumn racing season wrapped up last month with a chocolate fish race at Cape Wanbrow.

The racing season included the K South Summer Series, held at the Reservoir Forest and Papakaio tracks, and trophies were presented to the winners of the open men’s, open women’s and under-12 divisions — Kris Rush, Margaretha Engels and Gus Leckie.

One race was also held at Herbert Forest as a trial, and its success confirmed to the club it was a ‘‘must’’ for future racing seasons.

Club president Marcus Brown thanked everyone who volunteered their time to make the five racing events possible.

Mountain Biking North Otago will host its K South Winter Series again this year. Dates and locations for the winter series are yet to be confirmed, but will be posted to the club’s Facebook page.

