Old Boys is the only undefeated team in the Citizens Shield, emerging with a 26-15 win in the top-of-the-table clash with Maheno on Saturday.

Valley defeated Athletic Marist 44-14 at Weston Park while Excelsior downed Kurow 45-13 in Oamaru.

That leaves undefeated Old Boys in pole position, taking the maximum 15 points from the first three rounds of the Citizen’s shield.

Excelsior and Valley sit tied on 10 points and Maheno on nine, although it has some tough fixtures out of the way.

Winless Kurow and Athletic Marist are still to get off the mark.

At Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Old Boys held on to a narrow 7-3 lead at halftime after a Maheno try was disallowed right before the siren.

At the beginning of the second 40 minutes, Old Boys came out firing, scoring converted tries to Soni Tongotongo and impressive halfback Tini Tuipolotu.

The scoreline threatened to blow out but Maheno showed great character to fight until the end, the game finishing 26-15.

In what looked to be an even match-up, Excelsior dominated Kurow, winning 45-13.

Kurow showed plenty of heart, but a lack of execution during big moments.

Excelsior made a number of breaks through midfielders Antonio Misiloi and Taina Tamou, and took its chances well.

First-five Tom Moysey continued his good start to the year by grabbing a double and Tarn Crow kicked well of the tee.

Valley continued its resurgence by dispatching Athletic Marist 44-14 in a game played at 4.30pm to accommodate Athletic Marist’s shift workers.

Its set piece remains the best in the competition, dominating the scrum and lineout to take control of territory and possession.

Valley used that advantage to keep the scoreboard turning over throughout the game, recording a comfortable victory, including braces to prop Logan Dunlop and centre Matt Vocea.

Athletic Marist did manage to field 22 players, and will be hoping to finally get its season on track.

Coach Wayne Kinzett was appreciative of Valley catering for the rescheduled time.

WAITAKI WAHINE

The Waitaki Wahine had a big win over Green Island 67-5.

The forward pack defended well around the ruck while the backline, steered brilliantly by first-five Emma Leonard, ran rampant, scoring 11 tries.

The first real test for the side will come this weekend when it takes on University in Oamaru.

THIS WEEK

Maheno takes on Athletic Marist at Maheno. At 2.30pm on Saturday, Kurow hosts Valley in Twizel and Excelsior faces Old Boys at Whitestone Contracting Stadium – a game that will give a good indication of where the Blues are at.

Round 3 scores

★ Old Boys 26 (Tini Tuipolotu 2, Sale Pii, Soni Tongotongo tries; Inoke Naufahu 3 con) Maheno 15 (Peter Armstrong, Josh Clark tries; Cannan Elvines con, pen)

★ Excelsior 45 (Tom Moysey 2, Jamie Rhodes, Mat Duff, Tarn Crow, Tayne Russell, Uhila Malafu tries; Tarn Crow 5 con) Kurow 13 (Ben Nowell, Nick Bird tries; Tyler Burgess pen)

★ Valley 44 (Logan Dunlop 2, Matt Vocea 2, Jake Greenslade, Cameron Rowland, Sam Sturgess, Glen Sturgess tries; Brad McKenzie 2 con) Athletic Marist 14 (Leone Latavao, Simon Lilicama tries; Anthony Arty 2 con)

Player points

Old Boys v Maheno

2 – Tini Tuipolotu (OB)

1 – Toni Taufa (OB)

1 – Inoke Naufahu (OB)

2 – Josh Clark (M)

Excelsior v Kurow

1 – Taina Tamou (E)

1 – Tom Moysey (E)

1 – Antonio Misiloi (E)

1 – Mosese Aho (E)

1 – Michael Paterson (K)

1 – Patrick Henwood (K)

Valley v Athletic Marist

1 – Sam Sturgess (V)

1 – Jake Greenslade (V)

1 – Logan Dunlop (V)

1 – Matt Vocea (V)

1 – Simon Lilicama (A)

1 – Anthony Arty (A)