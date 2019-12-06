Union, Oamaru tied for first

Union and Oamaru are tied for first place at the end of the first round of the Borton Cup.

Unbeaten Union has a game in hand over its nearest rivals though after having had a bye this round.

The 50-over Borton Cup competition will resume on February 1, and the twenty20 Dick Hunt competition starts this weekend.

GLENAVY V WAITAKI BOYS’

Winless Glenavy and Waitaki Boys’ were both hungry for a victory on Saturday, but it was the schoolboys who claimed their first win of the season, beating Rangers by 63 runs.

Waitaki showed good grit to bat through the 50 overs and finish at 204 for nine. Angus Philpott was top scorer with 56 runs while five other batsmen made valuable double-figure contributions.

Zach Graham and Harry Semple each snared three wickets for Glenavy.

In the chase, Glenavy managed to keep the run-rate ticking along, although the loss of regular wickets put it under pressure.

Skipper Ross McCulloch managed a brisk 41, but Glenavy’s chase fell apart soon after he departed.

Quinn Wardle was the pick of the Waitaki Boys’ bowlers with an economical two for 21 off his 10 overs.

ALBION V ST KEVIN’S

Batting first, Albion found itself in a spot of bother at 36 for three, but a 104-run stand between Brad Kernahan (75 off 64 balls) and Stephan Halliwell (88 not out) set the platform for Albion to post a big total of 242.

Lachlan Brookes bowled a very tidy spell to take three for 32, including the wickets of three of Albion’s top-four batsmen.

The St Kevin’s chase got off to a bad start at 26 for four, and the innings never really recovered.

A 48-run partnership between Harry Murphy and Liam Direen added some respectability to the scorecard but the side was bowled out for 113.

Albion’s experienced bowling unit was impressive in particular, Ricky Whyte, who took four for 18.

VALLEY V OAMARU

Oamaru was the only team to chase down a total this week, overcoming Valley’s 153 to win by six wickets.

Valley’s best with the bat was Hamish McKenzie, who clobbered 62 off 53 balls. He was the last man to fall, as only two other Valley players made double figures.

Oamaru’s Robbie Breen and Zach Naldrett each took four wickets, although Valley did some damage to the economy rates by scoring at 4.6 runs an over.

Levi Ewing gave Valley some hope by removing the openers for one run each, but from there, Oamaru’s Nick Johnston (33), Stephan Grobler (62 not out) and Jordan Bartlett (28) knuckled down to finish the game off.