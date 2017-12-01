Union, schoolboys take form into Borton Cup break

Union players entered the holiday break with broad smiles but defending champion Albion was less happy after a Borton Cup thriller last Saturday.

The clash between the old rivals at Centennial Park turned into a thriller, Union claiming its third straight win in the competition in dramatic circumstances.

Having posted a competitive 208 for nine batting first, Union then clung on grimly as Albion appeared to be making steady progress in pursuit of the target.

Jordan Cafferkey led the way with 38, Jonty Naylor and Dylan Winter each chipped in with 33, and the Mungers pulled within a run with four balls remaining when captain Ricky Whyte was caught chasing a wide one.

Paul Johnston, playing his 250th senior game, led the Union bowlers with four for 49.

Earlier, Sam Bastin had held the Union innings together with a well-crafted 76, backed up by Matt Lilley (37) and Dylan Edwards (27).

Cafferkey claimed four for 51 for Albion, and Brady Kingan took three for 29.

At Milner Park, the Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI capped the school’s cricket open day with a 32-run win over struggling Valley.

Mason James led the schoolboys with a patient 46 off 75 balls as Waitaki was dismissed for 128. Both Cameron Grubb and Reuben Simpson grabbed two wickets for Valley.

In reply, Valley was briefly on track through the calm head of Lachie Kingan (38), but Blake Martin (three for 11), Toby Johnson (three for 17) and Ben Mavor (two for eight) did the damage as the visiting side was rolled for 96.

North Otago senior club cricket now reverts to holiday mode, the Dick Hunt Trophy, until early February.