It was a tight contest in the North Otago 100 ball cricket competition, but Union held on by the smallest of margins to sneak over the line.

While Union won last Saturday’s round-robin competition against Albion and Oamaru, the side did not have everything go its own way.

Union drew its first match of the day against Albion, putting the pressure on to perform in its other match if it wanted to win the competition

Albion finished its innings 126 for six, with Jonty Naylor smashing 69 runs for the side.

In reply, Union held on to force a draw with 126 runs for eight.

Batsman Blake Martin helped keep the side afloat with his 37 runs.

“Blake Martin batted well in both games, even though he didn’t get many runs, but he’s pretty much the reason why we drew that game,” Union captain Blake James said.

“We were pretty lucky to draw in the end. It was pretty nail-biting.”

It was a complete turn around for Union when it stepped on to the pitch for its second match and produced a big win over Oamaru.

Union posted 148 for four, with Scott Kitto notching 57 runs for his side.

Oamaru had made 89 runs for six at the end of the match, with Kitto taking two wickets for 10 runs.

James said the turnaround in performance from the first game had come in the field.

“Our bowling and fielding was a lot better than the first game which was the difference. We stopped them from pretty much getting any boundaries really, and took a few wickets.”

Oamaru won the final game of the day against Albion, which meant Union was the competition’s overall winner.

The Dick Hunt Twenty20 competition gets back under way tonight.

Glenavy will host Valley and Albion will play Union at Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park. Oamaru has a bye.

After the first three matches, played before the Christmas break, Oamaru and Valley are tied at the top of the table.

They have won two games each.