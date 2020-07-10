Valley and Maheno remain the only unbeaten sides after a hard-fought second round of the Citizens Shield.

Maheno had a 54-12 win over Excelsior and Old Boys beat a resurgent Athletic Marist 38-21.

The game of the round, though, was in Kurow, where the home team could not have come closer to pulling off a miraculous comeback against Valley.

Up 24-0 at halftime, Valley looked to have the game under control.

Winger Timote Hanipale had scored two tries, as had rampant flanker Junior Fakatoufifita, while Jake Matthews was directing play expertly.

But after the break, Kurow came back a different side and Josh Reid, Dean Fenwick, Jack Kelly and Nicholas Bird all dotted down.

With five minutes to go, a single point separated the two teams.

Camped on the Valley goal-line, Kurow’s Ben Nowell narrowly missed a dropped goal, and then Tyler Burgess’ penalty attempt strayed just wide, meaning Valley held on for the win.

At Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Old Boys eventually overcame Athletic Marist, which continued to show signs of improvement.

Athletic Marist led 21-19 at halftime, Mason Kinzett converting all three of his team’s tries.

Despite a bare reserves bench, Old Boys’ experience proved to be the key in the second half.

Veteran player Lemi Masoe led the way as Old Boys scored 19 unanswered points.

The bad news for the other clubs is Old Boys has up to nine players coming off shift work this week, giving the side some much-needed depth.

While many clubs are struggling for props, Old Boys has the luxury of having Ralph Darling, Kelepi Funaki and Sione Asi filling two available positions.

Excelsior appears to be struggling to get going. The Blues have been hit with injury problems, and on Saturday suffered another heavy defeat – losing 54-12 to Maheno.

It was the second big win in as many weeks for last year’s champion Maheno, which looks to again be the team to beat this year.

TOMORROW

At Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Athletic Marist takes on Kurow on the main field, and Excelsior comes up against Old Boys on the back field.

And only one team will remain undefeated after Maheno hosts Valley.

All games start at 2.45pm.

ROUND 2 SCORES

Valley 27 (Junior Fakatoufifita 2, Timote Hanipale 2 tries; Brad McKenzie 2, Jake Matthews pen) Kurow 26 (Josh Reid, Dean Fenwick, Jack Kelly, Nicholas Bird tries; Tyler Burgess 3con)

Old Boys 38 (Lemi Masoe 2, Inoke Naufahu 2, Sione Asi, Sione Kavatoe tries; Naufahu 4con) Athletic Marist 21 (Mosese Aho, Oliver Kinzett, Jared Whitburn tries; Mason Kinzett 2con)

Maheno 54 (Nick McLennan 3, Marcus Balchin 2, Sam Tatupu, Forrest Beer, Jacob Day tries; Robbie Smith 7con) Excelsior 12 (Joshua Phipps, Cody Jamieson tries; Phipps con).