Contenders for tomorrow’s Borton Cup semifinals have been found.

Heading into the last round of the regular competition on Saturday, St Kevin’s College, Waitaki Boys’ High School and Valley were tied for fourth on 45 points.

Despite having the bye, Valley advanced after St Kevin’s and Waitaki Boys’ both lost.

Tomorrow, top-of-the-table Union plays Valley at King George Park, while Oamaru hosts Albion.

GLENAVY V UNION

There were some close games in the last round of the regular season, but none more so than Glenavy’s game against Union.

Playing at home, Union won the toss and decided to bat first, but was in trouble at 107 for six.

A 73-run stand for the seventh wicket by Blake James (42) and Brad Fleming (33) saw the side through to 214.

Harry Semple was outstanding bowling for Glenavy, taking five for 24 off his 10 overs.

He backed that performance up with the bat, striking 79 runs.

However, when he got out in the 46th over with 20 runs still required, the Rangers could not quite get the job done, finishing the innings five runs short.

ST KEVIN’S V OAMARU

St Kevin’s hosted its clubmates from last year, Oamaru, in a must win game.

Batting first, the schoolboys struggled to put together meaningful partnerships.

Craig Smith (32) and Jack Cameron (21) top-scored as the side posted 137.

Nick Johnston took four wickets for just 19 runs.

Oamaru had almost as much trouble batting on the wicket.

Innings from Johnston (29) and Stephan Grobler (38) were enough to overhaul the total but, at the loss of eight wickets, it was not a comfortable win.

Lachlan Brookes took three wickets, while Smith was miserly with the ball, taking one for 19.

WAITAKI BOYS’ V ALBION

Waitaki Boys’ came up short against Albion at Milner Park.

Batting first, Quinn Wardle and Blake Martin got the home side through to 40 for one, but then it collapsed from that position to be all out for 115.

Ricky Whyte claimed five wickets in an economical effort by the Mungas bowlers.

Albion made short work of the chase, Whyte (41) and Matt Finn (33) leading the charge.