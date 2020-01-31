Valley is the Dick Hunt twenty20 competition champion.

The country side beat Oamaru by 67 runs in last Friday’s final to secure its fourth holiday competition trophy win in the past five years.

On a green wicket at Whitestone Contracting Stadium, Valley was put in to bat and got off to an outstanding start.

Captain Lachie Kingan had a lucky escape when he was dropped in the first over, and went on to plunder 64 runs.

He and fellow opener Oliver Kinzett (28) put on 61 runs for the first wicket.

There was no respite for Oamaru as the next two batsmen, Shannon Dunnet (34) and Cameron Grubb (25), found the boundary with regularity.

Valley finished on 181 for five after the 20 overs.

All of the Oamaru bowlers went at over eight runs an over, although Grobler (34 for three) and Nick Johnston (34 for two) managed to take wickets.

With the asking rate nine runs per over, Oamaru needed its top four to fire.

When Grubb removed Jordan Bartlett (6) and Grobler (10), Oamaru was in trouble and it never recovered.

Isaac Clunie top scored with 24, but Valley took regular wickets to restrict Oamaru to 114 for nine off the 20 overs.

Levi Ewing was the pick of the bowlers with three for 10.

Kingan said his Valley side was confident after batting first and scoring 181.

“Everyone sort of chipped in and was going at a handy strike rate,” he said.

The plan with the ball was then to remove the top order as early as possible, he said.

“Grubby was pretty good again at the top and Levi bowled tightly through his overs and cleaned up the tail.”

Kingan was pleased to be able to take the Dick Hunt Memorial Trophy back to Valley, and hoped it would give the side a boost for the rest of the 50-over season.

“It’s always good to win a trophy.

“For us, we have probably struggled a little bit in the Borton Cup for a few years now,” Kingan said.

“Everyone wants to win the main competition, so hopefully it does give us a bit of confidence going into that.

“We should have the same core players going through.”

THIS WEEK

Borton Cup cricket resumes this week.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School First XI has returned from its Australian tour to host unbeaten Union, Valley hosts Albion at Weston, and Glenavy will travel to St Kevin’s College in Oamaru.

All games are played on Saturday, starting at 12.30pm.