Valley, Union to clash in final

Valley’s cricketers will again seek to become the kings of summer this weekend.

Seeking a third straight victory in the Dick Hunt Trophy holiday club final, Valley clashes with Union tomorrow at Weston.

The Weston-based club beat Albion in both the 2015-16 and 2016-17 finals.

Tomorrow’s final will be a rematch of the round robin game at King George Park last Saturday, which Union won by 48 runs.

Duncan Drew and Glynn Cameron have a combined age of about 108 (give or take a couple of decades) and that is precisely the amount of runs the Union stalwarts combined to score at KGP.

Drew smashed 67 and Cameron made 41, the pair getting good support from Sam Bastin (34) as Union pushed its way to 229 all out.

Nathan McLachlan led Valley with three for 36, and Francois Mostert had two for 26.

Three Valley batsmen – McLachlan (34 not out), Mostert (33) and Lachie Kingan (33) – made useful contributions in reply, but someone needed to push on if the defending champion was to get the win.

Blake James grabbed four for 55 for Union and Bastin chipped in with three for 22 as Valley was rolled for 181.

In the other game, Ash Abraham produced a special innings to guide Oamaru to a cracking 100-run win over Albion.

extremely useful addition to the North Otago Hawke Cup side were he not reluctant to play on Sundays, belted 129 to lead Oamaru to 285 for nine off its 50 overs at Don Field.

The classy opener made his runs off 128 balls in 171 minutes, striking 18 fours and one six.

He got some support from youngsters Matt Brien (31 off 21 balls) and Jordan Bartlett (20 off 33).

Ricky Whyte, as he so often does, led the Albion attack with three for 27, and Justin George had two for 47.

Albion made a solid start in reply, Stephen Halliwell (51 off 51 balls) and Brady Kingan (30 off 19) combining for 77 for the first wicket.

Dylan Winter picked up the chase, smashing 48 off 40, but there were no other contributions of note, and Albion was all out for 185 in the 30th over.