Valley remains at the top of the Citizens Shield standings, after it registered its sixth win on Thursday against Kurow.

Old Boys beat Athletic Marist 38-15, while Maheno conceded almost as many points as it has all season when it was hammered by Excelsior 71-28.

Kurow hosted Valley on Thursday night under lights so the country players were free for duck shooting on Saturday morning.

The game was closer than the scoreline suggested, with Kurow remaining in the hunt until Valley put a couple of late tries on.

Valley managed to maintain possession for long periods which drew penalties from Kurow.

Valley first-five Brad Mckenzie helped himself to a 31 point haul, on the back of two tries and some good goal-kicking

At Maheno, Excelsior scored 11 tries to bury the memory of its defeat in the same fixture two weeks prior.

Its midfield of Antonio Misiloi and Taina Tamou ran rampant off the back of good clean ball, scoring seven tries between them.

The Blues shot out to a 36-7 halftime lead and always looked comfortable against a side which missed tackles it would not normally.

Maheno was always going to struggle going into the second round without Robbie Smith, and that has been compounded by a series of injuries, leaving depth sorely tested.

Athletic Marist put up another improved effort against Old Boys, showing the benefits of regular training and a consistent line up.

It has been also been boosted by two new players – second-five Andrew Fauo’o and fullback Patrick Pati, both from Auckland – who look very handy additions.

Old Boys was strong at set piece, and scored its tries in bursts when it had the momentum.

FIRST XV

St Kevin’s was the only Oamaru schoolboy team to play over the weekend, suffering a 17-40 loss to Otago Boys’ High School second XV.

St Kevin’s coach Robbie Breen described the first half as “horrific” as the team struggled to hold the ball for more than two phases and was 12-3 down at the break.

Loose forward Paea Fifita scored two tries in the last 20 minutes to provide some respectability to the scoreline and fullback Frano Flannery played well.

The team faces an easier challenge this week when it takes on competition newcomers Wakatipu High School at St Kevin’s College at 1pm.

Waitaki Boys’ High School had an interschool with Kings High School on Wednesday, and faces Otago Boys’ Second XV at Littlebourne at 1pm on Saturday.

WAITAKI WAHINE ATHLETIC MARIST

Waitaki Wahine Athletic Marist was defeated by Pirates 46-12. Cheyenne Cunningham scored all the points for the Wahine – two tries and a conversion – while Lini Kaufana, Pauline Linden and Katana Perkins played well in a losing effort.

THIS WEEK

Citizens Shield kick off is back to the normal time of 2.30pm on Saturday. Waitaki Wahine Athletic Marist plays Taieri at 1pm as the curtain raiser for Athletic Marist and Valley at Whitestone Contracting Stadium. Maheno hosts Kurow in what promises to be a hotly contested encounter between two sides with momentum heading in opposite directions. A win for Kurow would put it right back in the hunt for a playoff spot, while Maheno will look to atone for last week’s game. Excelsior clashes with Old Boys at Whitestone Contracting 2 in a game that could go either way.

Round 7 scores

★ Valley 56 (Meli Kolinisau 2, Brad Mckenzie 2, Jake Greenslade, Matt Vocea, Junior Fakatoufifita tries; Mckenzie, 6 con, 3 pen) Kurow 24 (Tonga Malafu, Patrick Henwood, Ben Nowell, Lucas Taia tries; Glen Robertson 2 con)

★ Exclesior 71 (Antonio Misiloi 4, Taina Tamou 3, Samuela Babiau, Mosese Aho, James Pillay, Stefan Nieuwpoort tries; Tarn Crow 8 con) Maheno 28 (Johannes Heunis, Ryley MacColl, Sam Tatupu, Adam Johnson tries; Cannan Elvines 4 con)

★ Old Boys 38 (Manulua Taiti, Toni Taufa, Ilitia Tahitua, Lemi Masoe, Gene Marshall, Sione Kavatoe tries; Inoke Naufahu 4 con) Athletic Marist 15 (Josh Thomas, Anthony Arty, Patrick Pati tries)

Player Points

Valley v Kurow

2 – Jake Greenslade (V)

1 – Matt Vocea (V)

1 – Brad Mckenzie (V)

1 – Sam McDonald (K)

1 – Thomas Harding (K)

Excelsior v Maheno

2 – Antonio Misiloi (E)

1 – Tom Moysey (E)

1 – Taina Tamou (E)

1 – Josh Hayward (M)

1 – Henry Mitchell (M)

Old Boys v Athletic Marist

1 – Patrick Pati (AM)

1 – Simon Lilicama (AM)

1 – Epineri Logavatu (AM)

1 – Sione Kavatoe (OB)

1 – Manulua Taiti (OB)

1 – Toni Taufa (OB)