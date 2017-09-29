Volunteers to be honoured

It’s time to honour the sporting volunteers of the district.

The annual Sport Waitaki volunteer awards are a chance to recognise the hard-working and loyal volunteers in the sports community.

Sport Waitaki co-ordinator Rhiannon McLean hoped more sports clubs, teams and schools would take the opportunity to shine the spotlight on deserving volunteers.

“We have had great nominations so far but I know there are more amazing volunteers out there who deserve recognition for the fantastic work they do.”

Everyone nominated is invited to an awards evening. All nominees are recognised with a certificate, and North Otago Sports Bodies puts on some drinks and nibbles. There are also spot prizes donated by Lotto.

To nominate a person for an award, go to the Sport Waitaki link on the Sport Otago website.

Nominations close on October 6.

It is estimated there are one million sporting volunteers in New Zealand, volunteering for a combined 50 million hours.