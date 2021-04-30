Signs of the Waitaki Wahine’s potential are starting to shine through.

While the North Otago women’s side lost to Pirates 41-24 at Whitestone Contracting Stadium last Saturday, it strung together a fantastic second half to get back into the game.

The Wahine had most of the ball in the second stanza, and worked it wide to put its backs into space.

Cook Island import Daimzel Rongokea was impressive in her second outing for the club. The second five-eighth showed plenty of pace, making several breaks up the middle, taking her side into the right-part of the field, and scored a try.

Fellow Cook Islander Charlize Tumu-Makara was solid off the back of the scrum for Waitaki.

The team shut down the majority of the Pirates attack in the second half, and put in a big defensive effort.

It was a special match as captain Cheyenne Cunningham became the first person to play 50 games for the Wahine.

The first five-eighth and Otago Spirit player has been a solid contributor for the team since debuting when she was at high school.

This is the second-week in a row the Wahine has put together a great second-half performance.

The team was strong against University the week before, only letting two tries in for the second half.

Waitaki Wahine played against Big River Country in Maheno on Thursday night. The Clutha team is making waves in its first year in the Dunedin women’s club competition and sits at the top of the table after the first three rounds.