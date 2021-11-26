Waitaki Boys’ High School has got the ‘‘monkey off the back’’, coach Jaden Dowling says.

The first XI cricket team got its first win of the Borton Cup season, and Dowling’s first win as coach, beating Glenavy by eight wickets last Saturday.

Dowling said the team was stoked, and as a player-coach it was nice not to be required, giving him the luxury of watching a ‘‘good performance’’ from the boundary.

Waitaki Boys’ won the toss and elected to bowl first, forcing Glenavy to lead the batting. It was all out for 188 in 49 overs.

Glenavy’s Zach Graham (37) was the best batter but Waitaki Boys’ bowlers were able to restrict the country club’s run rate through the middle.

Hunter Wardle, Sam Petrie and Angus Ruddenklau all took two wickets and pace bowler Lochie Mavor came through at the end to finish with four wickets.

At the crease, Waitaki Boys’ top order batters took their time, finishing with 190 for two in 37 overs.

‘‘It’s nice that they actually took balls to get themselves in and they played more sensibly in that way,’’ Dowling said.

Hunter (42) opened well and his brother Quinn Wardle (72 not out) made a massive contribution, pairing nicely with Liam Mavor (29 not out) to finish the game.

Dowling said it was good to watch his batters ‘‘push on’’ and get large run rates without losing wickets.

It was a step up from the team’s previous losses against Union and Albion.

‘‘I think it was just a little bit more sensible, that’s a good way to put it — we played smart cricket, we ran good singles.’’

In other games, Union beat St Kevin’s College by 46 runs.

St Kevin’s opted to bowl first, leaving Union to bat. It was all out for 167 in 39 overs.

Blake Martin (42) and Thomas Shields (21) were the top batters for Union. St Kevin’s bowler Ben Kay had a phenomenal day, taking six wickets for 26 in seven overs.

In reply, St Kevin’s was all out for 121 at the end of 43 overs, Craig Smith (59) adding the most to St Kevin’s total.

Oamaru continued its form to beat Valley by 88 runs.

Oamaru batted first, making a mammoth 260 for the fall of eight at the end of 50 overs. Nick Johnston (66) and Stephan Grobler (68 not out) were the best for Oamaru.

Valley bowlers Ben Paton and Lachie Kingan each took three wickets.

In reply, Valley was all out for 172 runs.

THIS WEEK

Tomorrow is the final round of Borton Cup before the Christmas break.

Glenavy hosts Union and the country club will be desperate to get its first win on the board before the break. Valley hosts Albion in Weston.

In a full secondary school affair, Waitaki Boys’ will take on St Kevin’s. Each team has one win to its name.

Dowling said Waitaki Boys’ players were pumped to take on their secondary school rivals.

‘‘Hopefully we can keep building from our win against Glenavy but I know the boys are fizzed,’’ he said.

It will also be the final game for Matthew Stewart, Quinn Wardle, Angus Ruddenklau and George Mavor, who are leaving Waitaki Boys’ at the end of the year.

‘‘It’s a nice sort of send-off for them to be able to play St Kevin’s at home.’’

Dowling said he hoped to make it a nice experience for them and get a ‘‘positive win’’.

Next week the Dick Hunt twenty-20 holiday competition will begin. Union, Glenavy, Valley, Albion, and two Oamaru teams will take part, with some secondary school players joining clubs for the season.