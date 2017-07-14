Waitaki Girls’ High School eased into the school holidays with a pair of solid wins in premier club netball on Saturday.

Waitaki Girls’ Wildfire produced a steady performance to beat Twizel 43-28, and Waitaki Girls’ Lightning Strike did much the same to beat Maheno 32-21.

Hannah Johnston was the star performer for Wildfire, which led Twizel 11-8 at the quarter break, 23-16 at halftime and 37-20 after three quarters.

Johnston (WA) fed the circle with confidence, while Nicole Lowen showed her flair at both goal defence and goal keep, anticipating intercepts and gaining valuable rebounds.

The Fifita sisters – Taneisha, Maikale and Losa – all played for Lightning Strike, which led Maheno just 7-5 (first quarter), 15-12 (halftime) and 23-20 (three quarters) before pulling away.

Losa Fifita, just a year 9 pupil, showed her maturity with a confident effort at wing attack.

St Kevin’s College came from a long way back to beat Athletic 33-28.

St Kevin’s started slowly after its big clash against Waitaki Girls’ on Thursday, and Athletic took full advantage to lead 9-5 after the first quarter and 17-9 at halftime.

Fresh legs at halftime and a fine performance by midcourt dynamo Sophie Brien paid off as St Kevin’s closed the gap to three goals with a quarter to play and then took charge of the game.

In the all-Valley clash, Gold finished strongly to beat Silver 38-23.

Kate Macgregor worked hard at wing attack for Valley Gold, and captain Suzy Lind led Valley Silver superbly from wing attack and goal attack.

Premier club netball now takes a three-week break.