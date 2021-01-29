These days, there are not many people who could hit a hole-in-one with golf clubs they bought in the 1980s.

But Frank Plieger says his are still working as well as ever.

The Waitoa Park Golf Club president struck his ninth hole-in-one on Monday, sending the ball an easy 200m towards the green on hole No 2, a par 3.

An overcast sky and poor eye sight meant he was none the wiser about the trajectory of his ball after he teed off.

“When I hit the ball I knew it went towards the green, but when the ball went up in the sky, I lost it. I didn’t know where it was.

“When I came to the green I saw two balls, and I went … ‘where’s my ball?’,” Plieger said.

He used a driver he bought in the ’80s to hit the shot and while it had lost a little bit of power, it still worked as well as ever.

After his shaky start to the 12-hole round of twilight golf, the hole-in-one turned his game around.

“I started badly – suddenly the hole-in-one changed everything. After that I hit a par and birdie.”

While many would believe there was a rhythm to hitting a hole in one, Plieger never set out to do so.

“Everybody aims for the pin, so not many people actually manage to get the ball exactly where they aim for. I’ve just had more success than others.”

Plieger took up golf socially in 1979 and fell in love with it.

He now plays up to four times a week.

“I enjoyed it because to me it’s a very individual game. I hate the feeling if you play in any team sport that if you have a bad day you let the team down.

“With golf, if you have a bad day – all right, you did it, [but] if you have a good day nobody takes the glory.”

Eight of Plieger’s holes in one have been hit at Waitoa, and one at North Otago Golf Club.

He had “double tapped” Waitoa’s No5, No8, No2 and No12 holes, and he believed he had more in him.

“There’s still a couple of holes I haven’t had a hole in one on. I’ll have to keep trying on those.”