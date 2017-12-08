A lucky break in the final end helped Oamaru disabled bowler Steve Walker snatch victory in the singles at the New Zealand disabled bowling championships in Palmerston North recently.

He was trailing his opponent in the singles title match by two going into the final end.

Walker managed to win that end, forcing an extra end to be played.

“Then in the last game, I sneaked one in and won,” Walker said.

“It was pretty tight.”

After winning the national pairs and triples titles last year, the national disabled bowls singles title was the icing on the cake for the talented young bowler, who works as a financial systems officer at Network Waitaki.

Walker, who has cerebral palsy, won all six matches he played over the four days of competition.

Then, with the singles title safely in the bag, he skipped a triples team to victory, guiding it to wins in three of its four matches to allow him to retain the national triples title.

“The teams were mixed up and so I skipped guys who had never won a gold medal before, so it was a great for them,” he said.

Looking ahead, Walker wants to play well for his Maheno bowling club this season while setting his sights on a tilt at a berth in the New Zealand team at the 2020 World Games.

“Sadly, I missed out on selection to the 2018 Commonwealth Games but the Worlds are something to look forward to,” he said.