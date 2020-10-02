If there were any doubts about Waitaki Boys’ High School joining the Dunedin secondary schools badminton league at the start of the season, they’ve all been dispelled.

Competing in the eight-week series for the first time, Waitaki Boys’ was undefeated all season – and beat Kavanagh in the final 5-1 to claim the title.

The school’s badminton team is made up of Husnain Mohd Idris, Marshall Hore, Shan Barcelona, Quaid Fincham Wells and Andy Anderson.

Teacher in charge Laura Crane said the players were a “self-motivated and talented bunch”.

They also won the Aoraki secondary schools badminton championships in August.

“We have a lot of thanks to give to the adults who play down at the Oamaru Squash and Badminton Club,” Crane said.

“They give the boys tips and help them out. Their level of expertise and their willingness to share it is really good.”

The experience the younger players gained from coming up against adults paid off against other school sides this season, she said.

“Once you get to a certain level it’s all about how you think about the game,” she said.

“The adults they play at the club are quite clever. That’s where the boys, by specifically asking or watching others play, pick up their skills.”

The team does not lose any players at the end of the year, and could go a long way next season, Crane said.

“I’m exceptionally proud of them. They are great kids.”