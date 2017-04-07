Schuyler Orr’s golden wings led him to another gold medal at the South Island secondary schools athletics championships in Dunedin at the weekend.

Orr, the Otago senior sprint champion, won the under-19 100m title.

The Waitaki Boys’ High School year 13 pupil scorched down the Caledonian Ground track in 11.18sec, holding off second-placed Ryan Barnes (Christchurch Boys’ School) by just 0.02sec.

Orr had run slightly faster, 11.16sec, when he won his heat.

He added a bronze medal in the under-19 200m, clocking 23.52sec, just 0.23sec behind winner Sam King, of Christ’s College. Orr had again run faster, 22.90sec, in winning his heat.

Fellow Waitaki Boys’ sprinter Bryden Skinner showed he was prepared for the big occasion in the under-16 400m.

Skinner was the slowest qualifier (57.53sec), but delivered when it mattered to improve his time to 53.34sec to win bronze in the final. He then finished sixth in the 200m.

A third Oamaru sprinter, Waitaki Girls’ High School pupil Briar Johnston, was also in the medals.

Johnston ran 13.09sec to win silver in the under-14 100m. She was just 0.04sec behind the gold medallist.

Talented St Kevin’s College middle-distance runner Max Yanzick completed the medal haul for Oamaru schools when he raced to silver in the under-15 3000m.

Yanzick finished in 9min 48.55sec, and added a fifth placing in the 1500m.

The Waitaki Girls’ team of Kate Smaill, Dani Pule, Ruby Smaill and Lily Stock won bronze in the under-16 4 x 100m relay, and Waitaki Girls’ pupils Rea Wiebus (fourth) and Jayda Loper (fifth) finished just outside the medals in the under-15 80m hurdles. Wiebus and Loper then combined with Madaleine Mansfield and Elizabeth Fountaine to place fifth in the under-15 4 x 100m relay.

Promising sprinter Breidy Johnston was among the leading St Kevin’s athletes. She was fourth in the under-15 200m and fifth in the under-15 100m, and joined Grace Tohill, Jasmine Emery and Brylee More to place fourth in the under-15 4 x 100m relay.