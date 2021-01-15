A bowls competition named after a North Otago stalwart has grown in size this season.

The Wilmae Caldwell ladies pairs got under way at the Awamoa Bowling Club on Monday, with 17 teams competing for the title.

Teams from Palmerston, Otematata-Kurow, Hampden, Meadowbank, Phoenix and Awamoa entered this year, and the introduction of eight teams from Awamoa resulted in the competition being split into two sections, Awamoa ladies co-ordinator Rosey Oliver said.

Two games were played on Monday, and the competition would continue over the next four weeks at various clubs throughout North Otago.

The winner from each section will then play off to win the overall competition, named after Caldwell, who was in her 80s and still playing amazing bowls, Oliver said.

”[It’s] a trophy named after Wilmae in recognition of her administrative and playing expertise over many many years in North Otago.”

Women’s bowls will be in action again this weekend, but in a sevens format.

Two teams – one from Awamoa and one from Meadowbank – will play off against each other, and the winner will be eligible to compete at the National Interclub Sevens, held in Christchurch in April.