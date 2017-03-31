Meadowbank United notched up a win, a loss and a draw in three matches against visiting Mosgiel teams at the Oamaru Showgrounds on Saturday.

Meadowbank’s 16th grade side wrapped up a 2-1 win courtesy of a Jake Gilchrist goal and an own goal.

Mosgiel got the better of Meadowbank in the women’s clash 7-2, with the sister act of Aynsley and Beatrice Martin finding the back of the net for the home side.

The Meadowbank men’s team fought hard to end up with a 1-1 draw, thanks to a goal from Esteban Erdody.

The draw was enough for Mosgiel to return home with the Michael Bingham Memorial Trophy.

Meadowbank, which last season claimed both the South Canterbury men’s league and South Canterbury Cup titles, will not be represented in the top flight this season.

The club’s men’s side will instead contest the senior reserve section.