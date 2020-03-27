Winning the Borton Cup was the result Union wanted, but it was not the manner captain Jeremiah Shields would have liked to claim it.

Unbeaten all season in the 50-over competition, Union was awarded the Borton Cup last week after the final against Albion was cancelled.

A directive from New Zealand Cricket meant there was no way the game could go ahead and, after a North Otago Cricket Association meeting, the team with the most competition points, Union, was declared the 2019-20 champion, North Otago Cricket chairman Peter Cameron said.

“We introduced new rules to cover cancellations in 2016,” Cameron said.

“This is the first time we have had to refer to them.

“There was no discussion. The rules were clear, [but] as an organisation we had to make sure we had to follow those processes.”

It was the first time Union had won the Borton Cup win since the 2011-12 season.

“I like to do it on the field. To not have the chance to do that doesn’t sit that well,” Shields said.

“I feel for Ricky [Whyte] and Albion, but the rules are there.”

Once the team reflected on the season and the result sunk in, there would be a sense of achievement, he said.

“To go unbeaten is a pretty good effort.

“There is a lot of work that has gone into this season.”

Albion captain Ricky Whyte said his club would have loved to play in the final, but he understood the decision.

“At the end of the day, the rules are the rules. [Union] had a pretty good unbeaten season.

“[The season] has been bloody good. Your 100th [year as a club] certainly doesn’t come around very often.

“To make the final would have been a hell of a chance, but we got there.”