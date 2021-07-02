Old Boys has fought its way to the top of the Citizens Shield standings.

In the final round-robin game of the season last Saturday, Old Boys clinched some crucial points by beating Valley 32-22.

Defending Citizens Shield champion Valley has been top of the table all season, getting off to a great start and setting the groundwork early.

Old Boys coach Robbie Breen said it was a huge moment for the club to not only topple Valley, but also move into the top spot.

“We’re absolutely rapt. It was the first time we’ve played with real smiles on dials.

“The boys were stoked with the way we played, the result we got and the whole picture was pretty cool,” Breen said.

Last time the two teams met, the game finished in a 26-26 draw.

Old Boys defence made the difference this time, and a clutch drop goal from fullback Logan Wilson pushed the margin out.

“We were pretty brutal.

“We got into our work on defence and put in some big shots,” Breen said.

In Oamaru, Maheno narrowly beat Excelsior 28-24 in cold and muddy conditions.

Up the Waitaki Valley, Kurow reversed its round one loss against Athletic Marist, winning 49-13 and securing the McKeown Petroleum Challenge Trophy for the year.

The Citizens Shield takes a break this week, as several players were involved in the North Otago Ranfurly Shield clash on Wednesday night.

Next weekend, the semifinals will get under way.

The top two teams, Old Boys and Valley, will play each other once again while Kurow will line up against Maheno.

The winner of the first semifinal (Olds Boys v Valley) will automatically go through to the final on July 24.

The loser of that match will go on to play the winner of the Kurow v Maheno semifinal on July 17. Finals will be held on July 24.

The Citizens Shield might be taking a break this weekend, but the president’s grade continues.

Last weekend provided some interesting results, when Union won the top-of-the-table clash against Kurow 29-19.

The last time the two sides met, only two points separated them and Kurow had been on a roll after a massive win against Blues the week before.

In Oamaru, Valley beat Blues 17-12 at Whitestone Contracting Centennial Park.

Tomorrow, Kurow will play Valley, and Union will play Blues. Both games will kick off at 1pm.