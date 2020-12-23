He may not have had a choice in taking up swimming, but Neight Fraser is making a name for himself in the water.

The 13-year-old Oamaru Swim Club member won five gold medals, two silvers, and raced six personal best times at the Otago Senior Long Course Championships earlier this month.

He took home gold in the 100m butterfly, freestyle and breaststroke, and 200m freestyle and individual medley, and won silver in the 50m breaststroke and 50m butterfly.

That tally adds to the five gold medals and three silver medals he brought home from the Kiwi Challenge swim meet last month.

Neight was surprised to crack some impressive times and take home medals, but said it was “really cool”.

Both meets were his first since lockdown, and he would now work towards getting two more times to qualify for the New Zealand Division II Championships next year.

His favourite strokes were freestyle and butterfly, as they were the easiest, but his mother, Lenore Fraser, said his breaststroke and butterfly were amazing.

“Neight, because of how tall he is at 13, his wing-span’s phenomenal so he’s quite good at the old butterfly too,” she said.

It was not the first time Fraser family members had made a splash in the pool – brothers Mannix (17) and Corbin (16) were also quite talented.

While both brothers had given up now, Corbin won several medals at New Zealand nationals, and Mannix, a backstroker, won medals at New Zealand Division II Championships.

Corbin was a strong breaststroker, and Neight was starting to take after him.

Their younger brother Eli (11) had also taken up swimming, as all the boys were enrolled in the Oamaru Swim School from 5 years old.

Neight would take a break over Christmas, and would compete at the Colin Walker Memorial meet in Queenstown next month.