A North Otago team bulging with power, pace and potential will compete at the Otago athletics championships in Dunedin this weekend.

Both seniors and juniors will compete at the Caledonian Ground.

The North Otago team – one of the biggest to attend the event in years – includes 23 athletes, four of whom will compete in senior events.

The poster boy is Schuyler Orr, the reigning Otago senior and junior 100m champion.

Orr has already posted a wind-assisted, sub 11-second 100m this season, and last weekend ran 22.68sec for the 200m, a significant personal best that should rank him highly in the Otago championship field.

In the children’s championships, North Otago’s leading hopes include Stanley McClure, the boys 13 years 100m champion and 200m runner-up at the recent Colgate Games, and Briar Johnston (girls 14 years), the Colgate Games 100m bronze medallist.

Others to feature will include Jacob Robinson (boys 11), Michael Woodhouse (boys 9), Toby Hunt (boys 10) and Molly McClure (girls 10), all of whom have won titles in previous years.

“There is anticipation for the contingent of 12 and 13 year athletes who are progressing very well, many of whom will achieve podium finishes this weekend,” North Otago Harrier and Athletics Club president Jeff Spillane said.

“There is also a small group of middle-distance athletes emerging in the boys 10 and 11 year grades that should also do well.”

Following the championships, Otago teams are selected for each age grade.

Last year, no fewer than 12 North Otago athletes made Otago teams, and the club hopes to eclipse that number this year.