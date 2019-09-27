Corbyn Hocken is a good shot.

The St Kevin’s College year 13 pupil heads to the North Island this weekend to compete for national titles in both basketball and trapshooting.

Trapshooting is what Corbyn (17) has really excelled in this season, winning the high gun overall title at the South Island secondary school championships in Invercargill in July, hitting 111 targets out of 115.

He also won the South Island Skeet Championships and team skeet event alongside fellow St Kevin’s pupil Clark Ewing.

Corbyn started shooting when he was 10 years old in his hometown of Twizel, after his father introduced him to the sport.

Unlike most other shooters, he has never been duck-shooting, preferring to hit clay targets than birds.

To succeed at the sport, it was essential to concentrate and not get distracted, he said.

“It’s all mental; if you had the right state of mind, you could probably hit everything,” he said.

“You have to be chill. If you get mad, it doesn’t work out.”

If the St Kevin’s basketball team makes the final day of play in Palmerston North on October 3, Corbyn will have to miss the games, as trapshooting starts in Hamilton on the same day.

He said the mindset of trapshooting could help in basketball but there was a lot more going on in the team sport.

Clark would be one of his toughest competitors for individual accolades in Hamilton, and the two had a “friendly rivalry”, he said.

That rivalry should help the team, he said.

Corbyn will meet the rest of the team – Clark, Joel Klenner, Jack Murphy, Tom Cochrane and Hunter Reading – in Hamilton as they take their shot at national glory.